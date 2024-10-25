Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: The German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-day visit to India aims to enhance bilateral strategic ties. The visit includes intergovernmental consultations focusing on defense, trade, and clean energy. Discussions will culminate in the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, aiming to boost bilateral relations significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:46 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in New Delhi on Thursday for a pivotal three-day visit to India, during which he is set to engage in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions will cover various strategic areas, underscoring a renewed focus on bilateral ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Scholz's visit includes participation in the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business. His arrival marks a significant moment in furthering Indo-German relationships, particularly in key domains like defense, trade, and clean energy.

The upcoming meeting between Scholz and Modi is expected to culminate in the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. This initiative is a testament to the strengthening collaboration between the two nations as they aim to elevate their relationship to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

