PKK Claims Deadly Attack on Turkish Defense Firm, Prompting Airstrikes
The PKK has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Turkish defense company in Ankara that left at least five dead. The assault led to Turkish airstrikes on PKK-affiliated sites in Iraq and Syria. The attack comes amid potential peace dialogue between the PKK and Turkiye.
- Iraq
The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced its responsibility for an assault on a prominent Turkish defense company in Ankara, which resulted in at least five fatalities.
The incident took place on Wednesday, when two members of the PKK's 'Immortal Battalion' targeted the headquarters of TUSAS, a defense and aerospace firm — causing considerable casualties and prompting an immediate response by Turkish forces.
After blaming the PKK for the attack, Turkiye launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes on suspected PKK locations in northern Iraq and Syria, escalating a conflict that has already spanned over four decades.
