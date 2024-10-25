Congress Strategizes Candidate Selection for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
The Central Election Committee of Congress convenes at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to finalize candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Key party figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, engage in discussions. Both ruling and opposition coalitions ramp up efforts ahead of the November elections.
The Central Election Committee of the Congress party gathered at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi on Friday to deliberate on candidate selection for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Delhi Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole, alongside party General Secretary KC Venugopal.
In a statement, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, emphasized that discussions were held on all seats, and the second candidate list would be announced post-meeting. As political alliances in Maharashtra intensify their election preparations, the upcoming elections hold significant importance, scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.
