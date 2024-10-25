Kerala MLA Bribery Allegations Stir Political Controversy
A political storm is brewing in Kerala following media reports alleging an NCP MLA's offer of Rs 50 crore each to two Left legislators to join Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The alleged bribe attempt has been denied by the accused MLA, Thomas K Thomas, who calls for a thorough investigation.
A political storm is brewing in Kerala following explosive media reports alleging a bribe offer by an NCP MLA affiliated with Sharad Pawar. The reports accuse Thomas K Thomas of offering Rs 50 crore each to Left MLAs Antony Raju and Kovoor Kunjumon in exchange for switching to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The accused MLA has refuted the allegations, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated. Thomas K Thomas asserts that these claims surfaced as he was on the brink of becoming a minister. The controversy has prompted the opposition Congress and other political figures to demand a thorough judicial investigation into the incident.
State and party leaders within the NCP and LDF have denied knowledge of any bribery attempts, calling for a comprehensive inquiry. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has taken the issue to national attention, urging a probe by the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission to uphold democratic integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
