Kerala MLA Bribery Allegations Stir Political Controversy

A political storm is brewing in Kerala following explosive media reports alleging a bribe offer by an NCP MLA affiliated with Sharad Pawar. The reports accuse Thomas K Thomas of offering Rs 50 crore each to Left MLAs Antony Raju and Kovoor Kunjumon in exchange for switching to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The accused MLA has refuted the allegations, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated. Thomas K Thomas asserts that these claims surfaced as he was on the brink of becoming a minister. The controversy has prompted the opposition Congress and other political figures to demand a thorough judicial investigation into the incident.

State and party leaders within the NCP and LDF have denied knowledge of any bribery attempts, calling for a comprehensive inquiry. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has taken the issue to national attention, urging a probe by the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission to uphold democratic integrity.

