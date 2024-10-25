BJP's Bold Predictions for Upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the Congress will face defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, echoing their recent loss in Haryana.

Chouhan criticized Congress for its lack of infrastructure development and highlighted BJP's progress in Budhni under his tenure.

He emphasized that BJP's achievements in education and infrastructure have left the Congress trailing. Chouhan further claimed that recent electoral successes reflect the nation's confidence in the BJP, predicting victories in all future contests.

