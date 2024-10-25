Kejriwal Advocates for Free Power: AAP's Rally in Delhi

In a strategic move ahead of the elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed a crowd in West Delhi's Vikas Puri, advocating for the benefits of Delhi's free electricity and other schemes.

Urging locals, Kejriwal suggested they call relatives in BJP-controlled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to inquire about similar amenities, highlighting Delhi's 24x7 electricity advantage. He claimed that a BJP regime could result in massive power cuts in the capital.

Accompanied by local MLA Mahinder Yadav, Kejriwal engaged the community through a 'padyatra', connecting with residents, exchanging pleasantries, and emphasizing the AAP's achievements and future promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)