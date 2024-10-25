Kejriwal Advocates for Free Power: AAP's Rally in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, urged Delhi residents to contact relatives in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to compare electricity benefits. During a rally in Vikas Puri, he showcased Delhi's free schemes and warned against voting for BJP, predicting potential power cuts.
In a strategic move ahead of the elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed a crowd in West Delhi's Vikas Puri, advocating for the benefits of Delhi's free electricity and other schemes.
Urging locals, Kejriwal suggested they call relatives in BJP-controlled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to inquire about similar amenities, highlighting Delhi's 24x7 electricity advantage. He claimed that a BJP regime could result in massive power cuts in the capital.
Accompanied by local MLA Mahinder Yadav, Kejriwal engaged the community through a 'padyatra', connecting with residents, exchanging pleasantries, and emphasizing the AAP's achievements and future promises.
