Left Menu

Kejriwal Advocates for Free Power: AAP's Rally in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, urged Delhi residents to contact relatives in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to compare electricity benefits. During a rally in Vikas Puri, he showcased Delhi's free schemes and warned against voting for BJP, predicting potential power cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:02 IST
Kejriwal Advocates for Free Power: AAP's Rally in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed a crowd in West Delhi's Vikas Puri, advocating for the benefits of Delhi's free electricity and other schemes.

Urging locals, Kejriwal suggested they call relatives in BJP-controlled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to inquire about similar amenities, highlighting Delhi's 24x7 electricity advantage. He claimed that a BJP regime could result in massive power cuts in the capital.

Accompanied by local MLA Mahinder Yadav, Kejriwal engaged the community through a 'padyatra', connecting with residents, exchanging pleasantries, and emphasizing the AAP's achievements and future promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024