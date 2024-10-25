Left Menu

Political Violence in Assam: Tragic Consequences Ahead of Elections

A BJP worker, Bipul Saikia, died after alleged pre-poll violence in Assam's Nagaon district. The clash involved BJP and Congress workers during a rally, resulting in multiple injuries. Accusations fly between parties as investigations continue. The political atmosphere remains tense as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP worker, identified as Bipul Saikia, tragically succumbed to injuries following alleged pre-poll violence in Assam's Nagaon district. The incident, which took place during clashes between BJP and Congress supporters at a rally in the Kawoimari area under Samaguri constituency, resulted in multiple injuries, including among journalists.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether Saikia's death was directly caused by the violence. Additional SP Arup Jyoti Kalita stated that while the death has been reported, no formal complaints regarding its cause have been lodged. BJP officials, including Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, expressed grief, alleging that Congress supporters were responsible for the attack on Saikia.

The accused Congress-associated figure, Rakibul Hussain, faced allegations of inciting violence. BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma assured Saikia's family that justice would be pursued through democratic means. Both BJP and Congress lodged complaints against each other, highlighting heightened tensions in the lead-up to the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

