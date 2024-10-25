Left Menu

BJP's Winning Streak Shines Amid Election Alliances Shifts

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that the alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party has dissolved, influencing the 2024 Lok Sabha election scenario. He expressed confidence in BJP's victories, anticipating similar success in future UP assembly elections and bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya declared that the alliance between Congress and the Samajwadi Party has collapsed, affecting the momentum each party had for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Maurya claimed this strategic shift benefits the BJP's position.

Celebrating the BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly elections, Maurya voiced optimism about replicating the 2017 success in the upcoming 2027 UP assembly elections. He is targeting a clean sweep in imminent assembly bypolls alongside BJP's allies.

Amid these political developments, bypolls are scheduled for nine UP assembly seats, with BJP finalizing candidates for eight seats and leaving one for its ally, Rashtriya Lok Dal. Key battlegrounds include Phulpur, where BJP nominee Deepak Patel formally entered the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

