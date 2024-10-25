Kamala Harris Bets on 'BeyHive' for 2024 Swing
Vice President Kamala Harris partners with pop icon Beyoncé for a critical rally in Houston, hoping to energize Black and younger voters as she competes against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. The event aims to highlight abortion rights amidst Texas's conservative regulations.
Vice President Kamala Harris is enlisting the aid of superstar Beyoncé and her 'BeyHive' fanbase as she vies for victory in the 2024 presidential election. On Friday, Beyoncé headlines a rally in Houston for Harris, where campaign organizers hope to ignite voter enthusiasm crucial for Harris's challenge against Republican former President Donald Trump.
Set in Houston's 21,000-seat Shell Energy Stadium, the event opens its doors at 3 p.m. CDT and promises a vibrant atmosphere, emphasizing a first-come, first-served approach. Often clad in Beyoncé-inspired attire, Harris supporters are advised to arrive promptly to secure their free tickets, available through registration on a Democratic Party website.
Beyoncé's presence not only amplifies Harris's campaign but also helps underline critical issues such as abortion rights, particularly poignant in conservative Texas, which has implemented a near-total abortion ban. The rally seeks to mobilize voters by highlighting Harris's commitment to counter the restrictions established during Trump's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
