Journalists in the Line of Fire: Fatal Israeli Airstrike Rocks Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed three journalists at a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon at dawn on Friday, marking one of the deadliest assaults on media professionals since hostilities erupted a year ago.

The airstrike targeted a series of chalets, used as a media base, which were destroyed without prior warning. Israeli forces are reportedly investigating the incident but have not commented on their intended target.

Human rights organizations have condemned the attack, stating that targeting journalists is a war crime. The incident has sparked outrage from international press advocacy groups and calls for accountability from authorities.

