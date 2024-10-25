Left Menu

Journalists in the Line of Fire: Fatal Israeli Airstrike Rocks Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in southeast Lebanon killed three journalists, marking one of the deadliest attacks on media since hostilities began a year ago. The attack on a guesthouse, used as a media base, turned it to rubble, drawing international condemnation and raising questions about the targeting of journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:56 IST
Journalists in the Line of Fire: Fatal Israeli Airstrike Rocks Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed three journalists at a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon at dawn on Friday, marking one of the deadliest assaults on media professionals since hostilities erupted a year ago.

The airstrike targeted a series of chalets, used as a media base, which were destroyed without prior warning. Israeli forces are reportedly investigating the incident but have not commented on their intended target.

Human rights organizations have condemned the attack, stating that targeting journalists is a war crime. The incident has sparked outrage from international press advocacy groups and calls for accountability from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

