Political Tensions Flare in Budhni Bypoll Battle

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Chouhan, exchanged political barbs over Kartikeya's recent speech that went viral. The speech, made at a rally in Budhni, warned locals of repercussions if BJP loses. This sparked a debate highlighting past governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Senior Congress figure Digvijaya Singh and Kartikeya Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, found themselves in a political exchange on Friday following Kartikeya's controversial speech at a rally in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The speech, which quickly gained traction online, warned residents of a heavy price if the BJP did not secure a victory in the upcoming bypolls.

Digvijaya Singh responded to the speech on social media, urging Kartikeya to take a leaf out of his father's book and refrain from making such alarming remarks. In a swift retort, Kartikeya acknowledged Singh's tenure as a former Chief Minister but accused him of engaging in fear-mongering and unproductive governance during his administration.

The Budhni bypoll was triggered by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation as MLA after winning a Lok Sabha seat in 2024. With Kartikeya previously in consideration, BJP eventually nominated former MP Ramakant Bhrargava to contest against Congress' Ramkumar Patel. The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with results expected by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

