Political Tensions Flare in Budhni Bypoll Battle

Senior Congress figure Digvijaya Singh and Kartikeya Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, found themselves in a political exchange on Friday following Kartikeya's controversial speech at a rally in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. The speech, which quickly gained traction online, warned residents of a heavy price if the BJP did not secure a victory in the upcoming bypolls.

Digvijaya Singh responded to the speech on social media, urging Kartikeya to take a leaf out of his father's book and refrain from making such alarming remarks. In a swift retort, Kartikeya acknowledged Singh's tenure as a former Chief Minister but accused him of engaging in fear-mongering and unproductive governance during his administration.

The Budhni bypoll was triggered by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation as MLA after winning a Lok Sabha seat in 2024. With Kartikeya previously in consideration, BJP eventually nominated former MP Ramakant Bhrargava to contest against Congress' Ramkumar Patel. The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with results expected by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)