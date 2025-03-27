Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bengal: BJP Leader's House Attacked Amid Political Turmoil

BJP leader Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal was allegedly attacked by 50-60 individuals, including police presence, with bombs thrown at the scene. Despite security deployment post-incident, Singh expressed discontent over police inaction. Separately, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari aided landslide victims, criticizing Trinamool's lack of response.

In a disturbing development in West Bengal's political landscape, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh reported a brazen attack on his residence in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. Singh, speaking with ANI, alleged that a group of 50-60 individuals launched the assault in the presence of police, with two bombs hurled at his house.

Following the incident, security forces swiftly moved in to secure Singh's home. Reflecting on the chaotic night, Singh recalled an earlier attack on October 4, asserting that known individuals, including Namit Singh and Saddam Ansari, orchestrated it. Despite the evidence, Singh criticized the police for their perceived inaction, highlighting the gravity of the threats faced.

Meanwhile, BJP's West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, provided aid to families displaced by a landslide in Howrah's Belgachia. Adhikari supplied essentials and criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for their lack of presence, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to supporting affected communities until their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

