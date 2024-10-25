Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: A Crucial Contention

A total of 149 candidates, including 78 newly nominated, will contest the bypolls for nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats. Voting is scheduled for November 13, with results to be announced on November 23. The bypolls are necessary due to vacant seats from MLA disqualification and MPs' recent election.

The nomination race for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls saw a spike on Friday as 78 candidates filed their papers, escalating the total number of contestants to 149 from nine assembly seats.

The Election Commission has set October 28 for the scrutiny of these nomination papers, with October 30 as the last date to withdraw candidacy. Citizens will cast their votes on November 13, and the results will be disclosed on November 23.

Triggered by recent Lok Sabha polls and the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki due to a criminal conviction, the bypolls exclude Milkipur (Ayodhya) amidst an ongoing court case. Political dynamics are further highlighted with Congress opting out of the contest to support Samajwadi Party contenders, aligning with the INDIA bloc strategy.

