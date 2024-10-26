Mysterious Death of Venezuelan Opposition Leader Sparks Outrage
Edwin Santos, a local leader of Venezuelan opposition party Voluntad Popular, was discovered dead after being detained by state security forces. The party holds President Nicolas Maduro's regime responsible for the incident. Venezuelan authorities have yet to comment on the case.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Edwin Santos, a co-founder and local leader of Voluntad Popular, Venezuela's opposition party, was found dead following his detention by state security forces. The incident has incited outrage and calls for accountability from within the country and internationally.
The opposition party has explicitly blamed President Nicolas Maduro's government for Santos's death, describing it as a killing. The party released a statement demanding justice and transparency regarding the circumstances leading to Santos's demise.
While the Venezuelan public awaits answers, the nation's communication ministry and prosecutor's office have not yet issued a response or provided any indication of an official investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine
Tragedy at Deer Park: Deadly Gas Leak Claims Lives at Pemex Oil Refinery
Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine: At Least 20 Miners Killed
Midnight Airstrikes Devastate Central Beirut: 22 Dead, 117 Wounded
Tragic Chemical Release at Pemex: Two Dead, Dozens Exposed