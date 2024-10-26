Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Retaliates Against Iran

Israel conducted retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian military targets after an earlier missile attack from Iran. The strikes are a response to escalating tensions since the October 7 Hamas attacks. Both nations have a longstanding enmity, contributing to a complex conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 05:45 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Retaliates Against Iran
In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites early Saturday. The move was in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack from Iran on October 1, according to Israeli officials. Initial reports from Tehran confirmed the sound of explosions, though the extent of damage remains unclear.

Israel's military described their actions as "precise strikes," responding to what they say are persistent attacks from Iran since October 7. These events coincide with ongoing conflicts involving Hamas in Gaza and attacks from Lebanese Hezbollah, both supported by Tehran.

This development follows a history of antagonism between Israel and Iran, further complicated by Israel's ground operations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have cautioned Israel to avoid escalating the situation further during his recent Middle East visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

