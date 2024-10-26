Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Military Bases

Iran's military announced early Saturday that recent Israeli strikes targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran, resulting in what they described as 'limited damage.'

The statement was broadcast on state television, albeit without any visual evidence of the damage. Iran claimed its air defenses were effective in curtailing the impact of the strikes.

In contrast, Israel declared that its attacks were aimed at missile manufacturing plants and additional sites within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)