Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MVA Dismisses Rift Speculations, Confirms United Front

Amidst growing speculations of discord within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), state Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala has firmly dismissed any notions of a rift. He assured that the opposition coalition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, stands united. An official list of candidates is set to be unveiled by Saturday evening.

Reflecting confidence in the alliance's strength, Chennithala, after participating in the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi, emphasized that the real issues lie with the ruling Mahayuti alliance, not within the MVA. He disclosed that Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will engage in discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar to resolve any minor concerns.

The MVA has announced its seat-sharing strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with each of its members set to contest 85 seats out of 255 planned constituencies. Confirmation came from Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, who stated that the alliance is prepared to face the upcoming elections on November 20, with results expected by November 23.

