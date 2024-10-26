Kerala's Political Storm: Allegations and Resignations
Kerala's political landscape is abuzz with allegations of horse-trading involving NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas. The controversy has sparked calls for a judicial probe, with Forest Minister A K Saseendran expressing readiness to resign if demanded by NCP state president P C Chacko. The party leadership is set to deliberate on the matter.
Kerala is facing a political storm as allegations of horse-trading involving NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas make headlines. The accusations suggest that Thomas attempted to bribe two Left legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, an ally of the BJP.
Forest Minister A K Saseendran has publicly stated he is prepared to step down if requested by the NCP state president, P C Chacko. Amidst rising calls for a judicial investigation, the NCP aims to address the allegations within its leadership.
This controversy has widened internal rifts, especially after Thomas's supposed bid to replace Saseendran in the Cabinet, which has drawn both criticism and support within the state's NCP unit.
