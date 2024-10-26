Left Menu

Kerala's Political Storm: Allegations and Resignations

Kerala's political landscape is abuzz with allegations of horse-trading involving NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas. The controversy has sparked calls for a judicial probe, with Forest Minister A K Saseendran expressing readiness to resign if demanded by NCP state president P C Chacko. The party leadership is set to deliberate on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:39 IST
Kerala's Political Storm: Allegations and Resignations
Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is facing a political storm as allegations of horse-trading involving NCP MLA Thomas K Thomas make headlines. The accusations suggest that Thomas attempted to bribe two Left legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, an ally of the BJP.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has publicly stated he is prepared to step down if requested by the NCP state president, P C Chacko. Amidst rising calls for a judicial investigation, the NCP aims to address the allegations within its leadership.

This controversy has widened internal rifts, especially after Thomas's supposed bid to replace Saseendran in the Cabinet, which has drawn both criticism and support within the state's NCP unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024