Saurabh Bharadwaj Slams Delhi Police and BJP Over Alleged Attack on Kejriwal

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has voiced stern criticism against the Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following an alleged attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a recent rally. Bharadwaj, speaking to ANI, accused law enforcement of failing to ensure Kejriwal's security and claimed they were conversing with the attackers without taking any decisive action.

The allegations erupted after AAP asserted that Kejriwal had been targeted amid his public rally in the national capital, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the assault via "goons" and highlighting the involvement of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Bharadwaj warned that any future incident against Kejriwal would hold the BJP accountable.

As Delhi's 2025 assembly polls approach, there's an intensifying political rivalry. Bharatiya Janata Party pushed back on the allegations, suggesting that Kejriwal uses victimization as a shield when confronted with public dissatisfaction, notably on civic issues like water and infrastructure in the capital. The BJP's Delhi Chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, released a video denouncing AAP for fueling narratives of hopelessness and falsehoods, questioning Kejriwal's governance effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)