Georgia's Election: A Crossroad Between East and West

In Georgia, both the ruling party and opposition blocs have framed Saturday's parliamentary election as a pivotal moment for the country's future. The decision at hand is whether to align more closely with Western powers or revert towards Moscow's influence.

Georgian Dream, led by reclusive billionaire and former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, faces off against four pro-Western opposition blocs. Ivanishvili described the election as a 'simple choice' between serving national interests and foreign agendas.

Polls have shown conflicting outcomes, highlighting the tense political atmosphere in a country with a history of unrest. The opposition hopes to counter what they see as a betrayal of Georgia's European aspirations, amid allegations of electoral misconduct by the ruling party.

