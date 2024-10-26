Battle Lines Drawn: Israel's Bold Airstrikes on Iran
In a significant escalation, Israel launched pre-dawn airstrikes on Iran in response to Iran's missile attacks earlier in the month. The strikes targeted missile production and air defense sites, marking the first time Israel openly attacked Iran. The situation has increased tensions in the Middle East.
In a dramatic turn of events, Israel launched a series of pre-dawn airstrikes against Iran as a retaliatory measure on Saturday. The Israeli military disclosed that its aircraft targeted facilities linked to missile production and surface-to-air defense systems, following Iran's barrage of missiles earlier this month.
While sounds of explosions echoed in Tehran, the Iranian capital, Iranian authorities have downplayed the attacks, noting only 'limited damage.' However, the strikes have further escalated tensions between the two nations, pointing towards a severe crisis in the already volatile Middle East region.
The airstrikes are Israel's first overt operation against Iran in years, signaling a shift in military strategy. This comes amidst increased regional hostilities, with several Iranian-backed militant groups actively engaged in conflict with Israel. U.S. officials have called for restraint to prevent further retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
