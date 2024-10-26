MVA's Seat Impasse: A Clash of Slogans and Alliances

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing a seat-sharing dilemma as the assembly elections approach. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called for unity and adherence to the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, historically used by the BJP, emphasizing its relevance to the opposition bloc.

Raut expressed dissatisfaction with smaller coalition members like the Peasants and Workers Party and the Samajwadi Party for independently announcing candidates, prompting tension over overlapping seats. Despite prior consensus on 270 out of 288 seats, unresolved disputes persist among the MVA allies, including Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut argued that recent unilateral candidate declarations could upset the alliance's stability. The MVA partners continue negotiations, crucial as the election dates draw near, with the MVA's influence on the line amid Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)