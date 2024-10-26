Arvind Kejriwal to Boost MVA's Electoral Campaign in Maharashtra

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to forgo contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. On Saturday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh confirmed that the party's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, will instead lend his support by campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

The MVA coalition features an alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP, and the Congress. AAP, aligning with its INDIA alliance strategy, seeks to strengthen the opposition by shifting its focus toward campaign assistance rather than direct contest participation in Maharashtra.

The elections, which will see 288 seats contested on November 20, are crucial for the MVA, with alliances like AAP bolstering their efforts. Additionally, Kejriwal will campaign for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, further aligning forces under the common target of challenging the BJP's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)