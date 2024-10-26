Left Menu

Tripura CM Boosts Rural Growth with PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the contribution of unorganised workers to the rural economy at the inauguration of the first state-level exhibition on the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. He highlighted the growth of Self Help Groups and the central government's commitment to strengthening Tripura's economy through various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:42 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha (left) at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy gathering at Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the significant impact of unorganised workers on rural economic growth. As he inaugurated the first state-level exhibition on the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Saha attributed substantial economic improvements to the initiatives undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister remarked on the sharp increase in Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state since BJP's governance. From a mere 4,000 SHGs, the number has soared to about 50,000, creating a strong rural economic framework. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to social transformation, sharing the government's vision.

Launched during the Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana aims to uplift skilled artisans and labourers. 'A Rs 13,000-crore investment, this initiative accentuates the role of unorganised workers in economic development,' highlighted Saha. The exhibition demonstrated significant advancements in MSME project implementations, showcasing ongoing governmental support.

Chief Minister Saha urged continuous efforts from the industries and commerce department to meet shared aspirations of 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura.' With faith in the current projects' long-term benefits, he concluded with confidence. Dignitaries like Minister Santana Chakma and MLA Rampada Jamatia also marked their presence at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

