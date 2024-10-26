CM Saini Criticizes Congress Amidst Development Plans Unveil

Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, attributing its delay in selecting a Leader of the Opposition in the state's Assembly to internal disputes. Saini alleged that Congress misleads the public and accused the INDIA bloc leaders of spreading falsehoods in the parliament, undermining public trust in the party.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini presented his vision for Haryana's development, driven by the 'double-engine' dynamic of state and central governance. Emphasizing infrastructure growth, the discussions with Union Ministers led to approvals for expanding metro connectivity in Gurugram and regions like Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal.

Addressing the empowerment of women, Saini highlighted initiatives consistent with the central government's focus, such as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which aims to bolster women's role in governance. He also underscored efforts in women's self-help groups and the annual International Gita Mahotsav, signifying Haryana's cultural and spiritual prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)