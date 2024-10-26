Georgia's Pivotal Election: East or West?
Georgia's pivotal parliamentary election could determine its geopolitical future. While the ruling party claims a decisive win according to one exit poll, opposition parties see potential for a Western-leaning majority. The conflicting forecasts underscore tension as Georgia navigates relations amid the Ukraine war.
In a crucial parliamentary election, Georgia finds itself at a crossroads, with the outcome potentially determining its geopolitical stance between the West and Russia, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine.
Competing exit polls paint different pictures: one by the pro-government Imedi TV channel shows the ruling party securing 56% of the vote, marking a comfortable lead.
However, pro-opposition channels Formula and Mtavari Arkhi suggest a potential opposition majority that could steer the nation toward the West, highlighting the deep political divides in the country.
