Georgia's Pivotal Election: East or West?

In a crucial parliamentary election, Georgia finds itself at a crossroads, with the outcome potentially determining its geopolitical stance between the West and Russia, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Competing exit polls paint different pictures: one by the pro-government Imedi TV channel shows the ruling party securing 56% of the vote, marking a comfortable lead.

However, pro-opposition channels Formula and Mtavari Arkhi suggest a potential opposition majority that could steer the nation toward the West, highlighting the deep political divides in the country.

