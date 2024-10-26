Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveils Candidates for Maharashtra Polls
The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, fielding Haroon Khan and Sanjay Bhalerao for Versova and Ghatkopar West, respectively. Additional candidates include Vinod Ghosalkar for Dahisar and Bhairulal Jain for Malabar Hill. This move is part of their alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced on Saturday its list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, selecting Haroon Khan and Sanjay Bhalerao for the Versova and Ghatkopar West seats, where Congress and NCP (SP) are also competing.
In Dahisar, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party nominated Vinod Ghosalkar, father of slain Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, while Bhairulal Jain received the nod for Malabar Hill. Additionally, incumbent MLA Rutuja Latke was renominated for Andheri East, with Pravin Morazkar standing from Kurla.
The announcements are part of the larger strategy by the Sena (UBT), allied with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, encompassing the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, as they gear up to contest in the state's 36 assembly segments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
