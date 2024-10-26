Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: NCP (SP) Reveals Second List of Candidates

The NCP (SP) announced a second list of 22 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, including Sandeep Khirsagar from Beed and Sunita Charoskar from Dindori. The party's decisions are based on the winnability of candidates, with ongoing discussions for a seat-sharing pact among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP (SP) unveiled a second slate of 22 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Among the notable candidates, Sandeep Khirsagar is running from Beed, and Sunita Charoskar will contest from Dindori against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, who represents Ajit Pawar's NCP.

So far, the party has announced 67 candidates. In announcing this list, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil emphasized that no specific seat allocation formula has been established among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituencies. Decisions are primarily focused on candidates' prospects of winning.

The MVA's components—Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT)—initially planned to each contest 85 seats in the elections. However, the final agreement on seat-sharing remains in negotiation. Patil stressed the absence of fixed arrangements, mentioning, "Whoever can win, that party will be considered."

(With inputs from agencies.)

