Tragedy Strikes in Northern Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 22 individuals, Palestinian medical officials reported. Among the deceased are 11 women and two children, as confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service.

The assault occurred late Saturday in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, adding to the escalating tensions in the region. The strikes mark a significant surge in violence.

These events highlight the ongoing conflict, with both sides suffering heavy losses. Observers are calling for urgent international intervention to prevent further bloodshed.

