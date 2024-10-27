Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Northern Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service reported that the casualties include 11 women and two children, following Saturday's attacks in Beit Lahiya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Northern Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 22 individuals, Palestinian medical officials reported. Among the deceased are 11 women and two children, as confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry's emergency service.

The assault occurred late Saturday in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, adding to the escalating tensions in the region. The strikes mark a significant surge in violence.

These events highlight the ongoing conflict, with both sides suffering heavy losses. Observers are calling for urgent international intervention to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024