AAP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Team for Assam By-Polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disclosed its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Assam by-polls on November 13. Notable figures include Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, various parties vie for supremacy across the five contested assembly constituencies.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its ensemble of 40 star campaigners poised to boost the party's prospects in the crucial Assam by-elections slated for November 13. Spearheading this effort are AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by prominent figures such as former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi CM Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
Additionally, Delhi Ministers like Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, and Imran Hussain are also on the roster, alongside Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, and Harpal Singh Cheema. The by-elections will be conducted in five key assembly constituencies—Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.
A total of 38 aspirants have submitted their candidacies across the five contested seats. The Congress has presented contenders for each location, including Tanzil Hussain in Samaguri and Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha in Dholai. Competing strongly, the BJP has put forth candidates in Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal rallying around Bongaigaon and Sidli seats, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
