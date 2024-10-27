Left Menu

AAP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Team for Assam By-Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has disclosed its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Assam by-polls on November 13. Notable figures include Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, various parties vie for supremacy across the five contested assembly constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST
AAP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Team for Assam By-Polls
AAP leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its ensemble of 40 star campaigners poised to boost the party's prospects in the crucial Assam by-elections slated for November 13. Spearheading this effort are AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by prominent figures such as former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi CM Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Additionally, Delhi Ministers like Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, and Imran Hussain are also on the roster, alongside Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, and Harpal Singh Cheema. The by-elections will be conducted in five key assembly constituencies—Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli.

A total of 38 aspirants have submitted their candidacies across the five contested seats. The Congress has presented contenders for each location, including Tanzil Hussain in Samaguri and Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha in Dholai. Competing strongly, the BJP has put forth candidates in Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal rallying around Bongaigaon and Sidli seats, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024