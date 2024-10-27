Iran Balances Response to Israeli Attack

In a strategic move following a recent Israeli attack, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has urged a measured response, saying the situation should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.

Khamenei emphasized the importance of showcasing Iran's strength and resolve without resorting to immediate retaliation, placing emphasis on regional cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon.

His statements reflect Iran's calculated approach, conveying that any action should serve national interests while sending a clear message to Israel about the nation's power and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)