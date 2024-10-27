Left Menu

Iran Balances Response to Israeli Attack

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, advised caution in response to an Israeli attack. While emphasizing that the incident should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed, he highlighted the need to convey Iran's strength and resolve effectively, without immediate retaliation, prioritizing cease-fires in the region.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:43 IST
In a strategic move following a recent Israeli attack, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has urged a measured response, saying the situation should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.

Khamenei emphasized the importance of showcasing Iran's strength and resolve without resorting to immediate retaliation, placing emphasis on regional cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon.

His statements reflect Iran's calculated approach, conveying that any action should serve national interests while sending a clear message to Israel about the nation's power and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

