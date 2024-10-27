Amit Shah Vows to Halt Illegal Immigration for Peace in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that peace in West Bengal depends on stopping cross-border infiltration. He criticized the current government and expressed that BJP aims to curb illegal immigration if elected in 2026, during his speech at Petrapole land port inauguration.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to stop cross-border infiltration to establish peace in West Bengal. He expressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take measures to curb illegal immigration if it comes to power in the state in 2026.
At the inauguration of a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at Petrapole land port, Shah criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its handling of corruption issues. He appealed to the people of West Bengal to vote for change in the next election cycle.
Shah highlighted the role of land ports in enhancing connectivity and improving trade relations between India and Bangladesh, noting that legal routes reduce the need for illegal crossings, which disrupts peace.
