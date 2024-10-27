Jaishankar Dismisses Allegations of Maharashtra Investments Shifting to Gujarat
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar refuted claims of investments migrating from Maharashtra to Gujarat, emphasizing investors' preference for efficient governance. He highlighted Maharashtra's role in the India-Middle East Economic Corridor and stressed cooperative federalism for national success.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has dismissed allegations of investments moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, highlighting the decisive role of efficient state governance in attracting investors.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar underscored the significance of responsible federalism for national growth. He stated that not all investment projects in the past decade have gravitated towards BJP-ruled states.
Jaishankar accentuated Maharashtra's industrial clout and pivotal position in key sectors such as technology and infrastructure, pivotal for the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. He emphasized collaboration between state and central governments to unlock economic and employment opportunities.
