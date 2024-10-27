Left Menu

Jaishankar Dismisses Allegations of Maharashtra Investments Shifting to Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar refuted claims of investments migrating from Maharashtra to Gujarat, emphasizing investors' preference for efficient governance. He highlighted Maharashtra's role in the India-Middle East Economic Corridor and stressed cooperative federalism for national success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:41 IST
Jaishankar Dismisses Allegations of Maharashtra Investments Shifting to Gujarat
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has dismissed allegations of investments moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, highlighting the decisive role of efficient state governance in attracting investors.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar underscored the significance of responsible federalism for national growth. He stated that not all investment projects in the past decade have gravitated towards BJP-ruled states.

Jaishankar accentuated Maharashtra's industrial clout and pivotal position in key sectors such as technology and infrastructure, pivotal for the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. He emphasized collaboration between state and central governments to unlock economic and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024