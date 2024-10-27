Satellite Images Reveal Devastating Impact of Israeli Strike on Iranian Military Bases

Satellite imagery reviewed by The Associated Press reveals significant damage inflicted by an Israeli strike on Iran's military bases including Parchin, historically tied to its nuclear weapons program, and Khojir, associated with missile developments.

Despite the destruction seen, Iran maintains a controlled narrative, acknowledging only the death of four soldier personnel.

While Israeli officials assert their strike was highly successful, global response remains cautious with international authorities calling for restraint and urging continued diplomatic vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)