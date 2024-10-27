Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Uncertain Future in Parliamentary Elections

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, along with its coalition partner, may not secure a parliamentary majority, exit polls suggest, creating uncertainty in the government. The main opposition is also falling short, possibly leading to new power-sharing agreements amid economic challenges and political scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST
Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Uncertain Future in Parliamentary Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exit polls from Japan's general election indicate that the ruling coalition, led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), may not achieve a parliamentary majority, raising questions about the government formation in the world's fourth-largest economy.

NHK's poll shows the LDP and its junior coalition partner might claim 174 to 254 of the 465 lower house seats, while the main opposition party is expected to win between 128 and 191 seats. These results could potentially force the LDP or opposition party into coalition talks.

Market instability is anticipated due to potential political changes, especially as Japan deals with inflation and shaky relations with China. If Prime Minister Ishiba opts for a coalition partner favoring near-zero interest rates, it may conflict with the Bank of Japan's interest in lifting rates gradually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024