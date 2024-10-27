Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Performance in Lok Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuffs Rahul Gandhi and Congress's optimistic stance on their Lok Sabha election performance, asserting that true success is taking the Prime Minister's oath. Shah anticipates BJP government in Bengal by 2026, promising Ayushman Bharat benefits and raised concerns over women's safety in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:19 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Performance in Lok Sabha Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/X: @AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, questioning Congress's confidence about its Lok Sabha election performance. Shah stated that true winners assume the Prime Minister's role, underlining the inconsequential nature of securing an opposition seat.

Addressing BJP supporters in Kolkata, Shah mocked the optimism of the INDIA alliance, including Mamata Banerjee, noting BJP's election victories in multiple states. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims against the BJP, emphasizing that the future will see the BJP delivering welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat to all poor citizens in Bengal by 2026.

Shah articulated the BJP's goal to achieve a two-thirds majority in the 2026 Bengal assembly elections, while voicing concerns for women's safety following incidents in the state. Reasserting BJP's governance strength, Shah contrasted the party's 240 Lok Sabha seats with the combined INDIA bloc's lesser tally, despite their significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

