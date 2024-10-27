Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Performance in Lok Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, questioning Congress's confidence about its Lok Sabha election performance. Shah stated that true winners assume the Prime Minister's role, underlining the inconsequential nature of securing an opposition seat.

Addressing BJP supporters in Kolkata, Shah mocked the optimism of the INDIA alliance, including Mamata Banerjee, noting BJP's election victories in multiple states. He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims against the BJP, emphasizing that the future will see the BJP delivering welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat to all poor citizens in Bengal by 2026.

Shah articulated the BJP's goal to achieve a two-thirds majority in the 2026 Bengal assembly elections, while voicing concerns for women's safety following incidents in the state. Reasserting BJP's governance strength, Shah contrasted the party's 240 Lok Sabha seats with the combined INDIA bloc's lesser tally, despite their significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)