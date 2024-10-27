Sudan's Unrest: Devastating RSF Rampage in Gezira Province

In a brutal multi-day assault, the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked towns in Sudan's Gezira province, resulting in over 120 fatalities, according to the United Nations and local doctors. Reports indicate widespread violence against civilians and sexual attacks, with property looted across the region.

This latest strike followed a series of setbacks for the RSF against the Sudanese military, which has regained strategic territories in recent operations. As the conflict continues, humanitarian groups report severe hardships for millions displaced, with famine looming on the horizon.

Amid demands for accountability and humanitarian aid access, footage of RSF fighters abusing detainees has sparked global condemnation, with calls from pro-democracy groups to hold RSF accountable for these gross violations. The war in Sudan, marked by atrocities and ethnic violence, has claimed over 24,000 lives since its outbreak in April 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)