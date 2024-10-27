Kejriwal's Call to Action: AAP's Bold Vision for Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal highlighted a decade of service by the AAP government in Delhi, warning residents that BJP rule could end vital free schemes. He pledged to waive high water bills if reelected. AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, are actively campaigning through 'padyatra' ahead of the assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, claims it has been serving the people of Delhi for the past decade with unprecedented dedication, according to statements made on a recent public march.
As the assembly elections approach, Kejriwal warned that a BJP victory could mean the end of free electricity, healthcare, education, and bus rides for women, urging voters to support AAP for continuity.
In a bid to sway Delhi voters further, Kejriwal promised to annul inflated water bills, with support from key AAP figures in their ongoing padyatra campaign across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- elections
- AAP
- BJP
- assembly
- free schemes
- water bills
- padyatra
- electricity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Triumphs in Haryana with New Leadership
Historic Swearing-In for Haryana's BJP Government: A New Era Begins
Om Birla Leads India at 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva
Kharge Accuses BJP of Terror Links Amidst Modi's Naxal Slur
Nayab Singh Saini to Be Sworn In as Haryana Chief Minister Amidst BJP Support