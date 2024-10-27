Kejriwal's Call to Action: AAP's Bold Vision for Delhi

The AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, claims it has been serving the people of Delhi for the past decade with unprecedented dedication, according to statements made on a recent public march.

As the assembly elections approach, Kejriwal warned that a BJP victory could mean the end of free electricity, healthcare, education, and bus rides for women, urging voters to support AAP for continuity.

In a bid to sway Delhi voters further, Kejriwal promised to annul inflated water bills, with support from key AAP figures in their ongoing padyatra campaign across the city.

