Ishan Kishan's Father Joins Bihar's Political Arena

Pranav Kumar Pandey, father of cricketer Ishan Kishan, joined the political party JD (U) in Bihar, expressing his commitment to strengthen the party under the guidance of leaders like Nitish Kumar. Pandey had taken a break from politics to focus on his son's cricket career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Pranav Kumar Pandey, the father of renowned cricketer Ishan Kishan, has officially joined the ranks of the Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar.

Joining ceremonies took place on Sunday, with several top party leaders, including JD (U)'s national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and state unit chief, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, presenting Pandey to the political fold. This event marks Pandey's renewed commitment to the party after a hiatus.

Pandey expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the political arena, stating his continuous admiration for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He emphasized his eagerness to contribute towards strengthening JD (U) with newfound vigor. Sanjay Kumar Jha remarked on Pandey's return as a move that will undoubtedly bolster the party's efforts.

