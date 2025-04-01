Charlotte Edwards Named England Women's Cricket Coach: A New Era Begins

In a significant development for English women's cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Charlotte Edwards, a former captain with an illustrious career, as the new head coach of the England women's team. Edwards boasts a remarkable record, having played over 300 international matches and amassed 10,273 runs, including 13 centuries. Her tenure saw England clinch two World Cups and dominate the Ashes with five victories.

The decision to appoint Edwards comes in the aftermath of England's underwhelming performance, marked by a poor showing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and a series defeat against Australia in the Women's Ashes. She replaces Jon Lewis as the team looks to regroup and aim for future success. Since retiring in 2017, Edwards has built an impressive coaching resume, achieving success with teams in English domestic cricket and international T20 leagues.

Edwards expressed her excitement and commitment to the role, stating, "I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward." She emphasized her passion for the team and her eagerness to face upcoming challenges, including home summer series and the ICC Women's World Cup in India.

ECB Deputy CEO Clare Connor highlighted Edwards' exceptional qualifications, citing her experience and proven track record of success as key factors in her appointment. Edwards' first game as head coach is scheduled for May 21 against the West Indies, as the team looks forward to a revamped strategy under her leadership. The announcement for the new England Women's captain is expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)