Kerala's Development Debate: Riyas vs. Razak

Kerala's Tourism and PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas has dismissed allegations made by former independent MLA Karat Razak against him. Razak claimed that Riyas had neglected development efforts in the Koduvally constituency.

Riyas emphasized the merit-based transparency of development decisions, while Razak criticized the CPI(M)-led LDF, suggesting a potential political shift. Razak accused Riyas of collaborating with local leaders to undermine key projects, including the Siraj Highway.

Despite the allegations, Riyas insisted that the initiatives in question involved multiple stakeholders and weren't solely Public Works Department projects. He noted that the LDF governments have consistently pursued development across all Kerala constituencies.

