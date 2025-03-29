Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attends IUML Iftar in Kerala Amid Political Buzz
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended an iftar party hosted by the IUML leader Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala. Given the upcoming bypoll in Nilambur, her visit carried political significance. Vadra extended Eid wishes to the state, while IUML vouched for the apolitical nature of discussions.
In a gesture that resonated with political undertones, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in an iftar gathering in Kerala's north district, organized by IUML's leader Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal.
Punctuating her three-day constituency tour, the Wayanad MP's presence at the iftar was marked by support from Congress stalwarts in the region. Her visit has taken on added significance amidst the approaching bypoll in Nilambur.
Sidelining political discussions, Thangal characterized Vadra's visit as friendly. Vadra extended her Eid greetings to the state's populace, articulating them in Malayalam, which further solidified her rapport with the local community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
