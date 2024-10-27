Trump and Harris Vie for Voter Support in High-Profile Events

In a bid to galvanize support ahead of the upcoming presidential election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making high-profile appearances in pivotal states. Trump will lead a major rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, a strategic move in a state that last backed a Republican in 1984.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Philadelphia, aiming to mobilize voters in the Democratic stronghold of Pennsylvania. Her stops include a Black barbershop and a Puerto Rican restaurant, as she encourages voter turnout.

Both campaigns are leveraging star power, with Trump enlisting Elon Musk and others at his rally, while Harris teams up with Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen in separate events. The candidates remain neck-and-neck in key battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)