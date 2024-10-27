Left Menu

Coalition Setback for Ishiba: Voter Outrage Impacts Japanese Election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition faces significant losses in the lower house following a key parliamentary election. Voter dissatisfaction stems from financial scandals within the governing party. Although the coalition may lose its majority, Ishiba aims to secure additional alliances to push policies forward.

  Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition is on the brink of losing its majority in the 465-seat lower house, according to NHK public television.

Voter dissatisfaction, driven by extensive financial scandals, has put the party's standing at risk.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, alongside coalition partner Komeito, is expected to fall short of the 233-seat majority needed for control in Japan's more powerful parliamentary chamber.

While this does not signal an immediate change in government, Ishiba's ability to pass legislation could be hindered, potentially prompting him to seek additional coalition support.

Ishiba, who assumed office on October 1, called the election in an attempt to restore public faith after his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, failed to quell dissatisfaction with the LDP's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia's Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC's Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti's Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

