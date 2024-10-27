Coalition Setback for Ishiba: Voter Outrage Impacts Japanese Election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition is on the brink of losing its majority in the 465-seat lower house, according to NHK public television.

Voter dissatisfaction, driven by extensive financial scandals, has put the party's standing at risk.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, alongside coalition partner Komeito, is expected to fall short of the 233-seat majority needed for control in Japan's more powerful parliamentary chamber.

While this does not signal an immediate change in government, Ishiba's ability to pass legislation could be hindered, potentially prompting him to seek additional coalition support.

Ishiba, who assumed office on October 1, called the election in an attempt to restore public faith after his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, failed to quell dissatisfaction with the LDP's conduct.

