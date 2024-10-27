Left Menu

Political Fallout: Telangana Farmhouse Raid Sparks Controversy

A police raid at a farmhouse allegedly linked to K T Rama Rao's brother-in-law in Telangana has ignited a political controversy. The incident has prompted accusations among BRS, BJP, and Congress parties, each claiming political manipulation and targeting. The raid led to a positive cocaine test and legal accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:27 IST
A police raid at a farmhouse in Telangana has sparked political controversy, involving key political figures and parties in the state.

The raid targeted a property associated with BRS working president K T Rama Rao's brother-in-law, resulting in a positive cocaine test and numerous legal allegations.

The incident has intensified political tensions between the ruling Congress, BRS, and BJP, with each party accusing the others of political manipulation and targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

