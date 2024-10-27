Political Fallout: Telangana Farmhouse Raid Sparks Controversy

A police raid at a farmhouse in Telangana has sparked political controversy, involving key political figures and parties in the state.

The raid targeted a property associated with BRS working president K T Rama Rao's brother-in-law, resulting in a positive cocaine test and numerous legal allegations.

The incident has intensified political tensions between the ruling Congress, BRS, and BJP, with each party accusing the others of political manipulation and targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)