Japan's Ruling Coalition on the Brink: A Political Shake-up Looms
Japan's ruling coalition is poised to lose its parliamentary majority following a national election, according to NHK. This shift raises uncertainty over the future government makeup and economic impact. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party gains, challenging the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party amid scandals and economic discontent.
Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), stands on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority, as reported by NHK following Sunday's national election.
The election has been particularly challenging for the LDP, which, along with its junior coalition partner Komeito, had secured only 192 of the 465 lower house seats, marking their worst performance since 2009.
This result signals a significant gain for the main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which increased its seats to 135, compelling potential power-sharing arrangements amid economic and security challenges.
