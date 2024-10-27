Japan's Ruling Coalition on the Brink: A Political Shake-up Looms

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), stands on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority, as reported by NHK following Sunday's national election.

The election has been particularly challenging for the LDP, which, along with its junior coalition partner Komeito, had secured only 192 of the 465 lower house seats, marking their worst performance since 2009.

This result signals a significant gain for the main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which increased its seats to 135, compelling potential power-sharing arrangements amid economic and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)