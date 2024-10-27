Left Menu

Japan's Ruling Coalition on the Brink: A Political Shake-up Looms

Japan's ruling coalition is poised to lose its parliamentary majority following a national election, according to NHK. This shift raises uncertainty over the future government makeup and economic impact. The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party gains, challenging the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party amid scandals and economic discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:42 IST
Japan's Ruling Coalition on the Brink: A Political Shake-up Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), stands on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority, as reported by NHK following Sunday's national election.

The election has been particularly challenging for the LDP, which, along with its junior coalition partner Komeito, had secured only 192 of the 465 lower house seats, marking their worst performance since 2009.

This result signals a significant gain for the main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which increased its seats to 135, compelling potential power-sharing arrangements amid economic and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024