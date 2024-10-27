Punjab's Paddy Procurement Crisis: A Brewing Storm

In a critical review meeting on Sunday, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu castigated the Punjab government for failing to lift paddy from local mandis, despite substantial funds disbursed by the Center. Bittu underscored that Rs 44,000 crore had been provided to Punjab, yet alleged mismanagement had led to procurement delays.

The minister, alongside General Manager IAS Srinivasan of the Food Corporation of India, highlighted that multiple trainloads of rice had already been dispatched across the nation, yet logistical inefficiencies plague the state's storage facilities. Bittu accused Aam Aadmi Party figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha, of overshadowing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's governance efforts.

Meanwhile, the ongoing farmers' protests, fueled by inadequate paddy procurement, intensified. Organized by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, roadblocks sprung up in regions like Sangrur and Moga. BJP leaders, addressing the crisis, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, criticizing Punjab's failure to manage the official procurement season starting October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)