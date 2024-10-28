Left Menu

Bulgaria's Political Tangle: GERB Wins but Coalition Challenges Loom

In Bulgaria, the centre-right GERB party looks set to win the parliamentary elections, according to exit polls, despite potential challenges in forming a coalition government. Political analysts predict continuing struggles in parliament could lead to further elections. The situation poses threats to Bulgaria's EU funding and potential EU integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 28-10-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 02:46 IST
  • Bulgaria

The centre-right GERB party, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, is projected to emerge as the winner in Bulgaria's recent parliamentary elections. Exit polls conducted by Gallup International suggest GERB garnered 25% of the votes, surpassing the reformist coalition by nearly 10 percentage points.

Although initial results will be announced shortly, official figures may take days. If aligned with exit polls, Borissov might receive a mandate for his fourth term as Prime Minister, though assembling a governing coalition may prove challenging given the fragmented parliament.

Political analysts note the election results are similar to previous ones in the past three years. Persistent voter fatigue and the influence of radical political factions, alongside Russian disinformation, continue to pose significant challenges to Bulgaria's democratic processes and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

