The centre-right GERB party, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, is projected to emerge as the winner in Bulgaria's recent parliamentary elections. Exit polls conducted by Gallup International suggest GERB garnered 25% of the votes, surpassing the reformist coalition by nearly 10 percentage points.

Although initial results will be announced shortly, official figures may take days. If aligned with exit polls, Borissov might receive a mandate for his fourth term as Prime Minister, though assembling a governing coalition may prove challenging given the fragmented parliament.

Political analysts note the election results are similar to previous ones in the past three years. Persistent voter fatigue and the influence of radical political factions, alongside Russian disinformation, continue to pose significant challenges to Bulgaria's democratic processes and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)