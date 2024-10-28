Divisive Rhetoric at Madison Square: Trump Rally Sparks Controversy

In a contentious rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump faced backlash as supporters employed racist and misogynistic language. The event, aimed at opposing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, featured controversial remarks from allies such as Rudy Giuliani and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Critics argue the rally mirrored past divisive assemblies, likening it to a 1939 pro-Nazi gathering at the same venue. Trump's speech was part of his ongoing campaign strategy to criticize Harris, tying her to Biden's policies on immigration and the economy.

While Trump seeks to sway voters in battleground states, the rally at Madison Square Garden drew attention for its charged rhetoric, raising concerns about the event's impact on divisive political discourse in the run-up to Election Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)