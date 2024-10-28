Bad Bunny Backs Kamala Harris: A Puerto Rican Power Move in Politics

International reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny has thrown his weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, sharing a video with his audience of 45 million Instagram followers. Bad Bunny, sonorously known off-stage as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is utilizing his eminent social media platform to boost Harris's appeal among Latino voters, a fortified segment where Trump's efforts are palpable.

Among the chorus of Puerto Rican voices supporting Harris are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, highlighting a significant endorsement as the Puerto Rican community holds a pivotal position in key electoral states like Pennsylvania. Conversely, Trump's camp has attracted backing from some Puerto Rican celebrities including Anuel AA and Nicky Jam.

Moreover, Bad Bunny's critical stance on Puerto Rico's beleaguered electric system and the ongoing recovery efforts post-Hurricane Maria aligns with Harris's newly announced strategy that proposes a task force for grid investment. His active engagement in political discourse amplifies narratives surrounding the island's struggles and potential national policy shifts.

